Sheffield road closed after sinkhole appears
A Sheffield road has been closed this morning after a sinkhole appeared.
By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 08:58
The sinkhole appeared in Albert Terrace Road in Upperthorpe overnight.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey posted on Twitter: “Please be aware that we have had to close Albert Terrace Road due to a sinkhole that has appeared.
“Yorkshire Water are aware of this and are sending one of their teams to investigate further.”