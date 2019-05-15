Sheffield road closed after sinkhole appears

A Sheffield road has been closed this morning after a sinkhole appeared.

By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 08:58
A sinkhole has appeared in Albert Terrace Road, Upperthorpe

The sinkhole appeared in Albert Terrace Road in Upperthorpe overnight.

POLICE: Concerns raised over rise in organised crime

Read More

Read More
Residents express shock at rape of woman in Sheffield suburb

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sheffield Council contractor Amey posted on Twitter: “Please be aware that we have had to close Albert Terrace Road due to a sinkhole that has appeared.

“Yorkshire Water are aware of this and are sending one of their teams to investigate further.”

WOODSEATS RAPE: Everything we know so far as Sheffield detectives hunt sex attacker