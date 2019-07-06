Sheffield road blocked after coach gets stuck under bridge
A Sheffield road is currently blocked, after a coach got stuck under a bridge.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 13:37
The incident took place in Fife Street, Wincobank earlier this afternoon.
A spokesman for First South Yorkshire said their 36 service was currently being blocked as a result.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Diverted via Blackburn Road / Meadowhall Road / Barrow Road / Tyler Street both directions,” the spokesman said on Twitter.