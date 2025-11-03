Sheffield Road Barnsley: Reports of emergency services attending crash on Sheffield Road, Barnsley
A busy South Yorkshire road is reportedly closed this morning, with emergency services on the scene.
Several reports on social media warn that Upper Sheffield Road, Barnsley, has been closed this morning, with a number of police cars in attendance.
The collision is reported to have occurred near the Cundy Cross traffic lights.
The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police and other emergency services for more details.