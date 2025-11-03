Sheffield Road Barnsley: Reports of emergency services attending crash on Sheffield Road, Barnsley

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 07:56 GMT
Sheffield retro: pictures show the changing face of policing in Sheffield over 100 years
A busy South Yorkshire road is reportedly closed this morning, with emergency services on the scene.

Several reports on social media warn that Upper Sheffield Road, Barnsley, has been closed this morning, with a number of police cars in attendance.

Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a collision in Barnsley todayplaceholder image
Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a collision in Barnsley today

The collision is reported to have occurred near the Cundy Cross traffic lights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police and other emergency services for more details.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, subscribe to our free daily newsletter

Related topics:BarnsleyEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice