After three months of declining pump prices, weeks of heightening tension in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal and pushed the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch .

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since June 1, meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79, or £1.07 more than at the start of the month.

The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

In Sheffield, however, the vast majority of stations are selling petrol for up to 5p less than the national average.

Costco, in Parkway Drive, remains the absolute cheapest in Sheffield at 124.9p per litre - if you have a membership card to get in.

But the next 15 cheapest stations are all selling for 129.9p or less.

These stations include:

- Tesco, Abbeydale Road, 128.9p

- Sainsbury’s, Archer Road, 128.9p

- Morrisons, Meadowhead, 128.9p

- Tesco Saville Street, 129.9p

- Morrisons Hillsborough, 129.9p

- Asda Handsworth, 129.9p

- Sainsbury’s, Vulcan Road, 129.9p

- Sainsbury’s Meadowhall North, 129.9p

- Morrisons Catcliffe, 129.9p

- Morrisons Ecclesfield, 129.9p

- Total Energies Dronfield, 129.9p

- Jet Meadow Bank Road, 129.9p

- Shell Bawtry Road, 129.9p

- BP Retford Road, 129.9p

- BP West Bawtry Road, 129.9p

Meanwhile, in Sheffield, the most expensive stations are selling petrol for 138.9p according to petrolprices.com - unless you join the motorway, where it can leap to an eyewatering 160.9p.

But, in case any motorists were thinking of filling up a container while prices are lower, drivers are being warned that storing petrol incorrectly at home could land you with a fine or even invalidate your car insurance if things go wrong.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Van Leasing, said: “Many drivers are trying to get ahead of rising prices by storing extra fuel at home, but it’s important to understand the risks and responsibilities that come with that.

“Petrol is one of the most flammable substances you can keep at home. Using the right containers and storing it safely can help prevent accidents and protect your insurance cover if anything goes wrong.

“It might be convenient to have spare fuel, but doing it wrong can end up costing far more than you save.”

Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield:

1 . Welcome Break, J33 M1 Image from June 2025. The most expensive place to buy petrol in the Sheffield area is the new Welcome Break service station at J33 of the M1, where a litre currently costs an eye-watering 160.9p. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Jet, Owler Lane - 138.9p Tied for the second most expensive petrol station in Sheffield is Jet on Owler Lane, where petrol currently costs 138.9p | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Shell, Carlisle Street - 138.9p Tied for the second most expensive station to get petrol in Sheffield right now is Shell on Carlisle Street, at 138.9p. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Texaco, Herries Road - 137.9p The third most expensive station to get fuel petrol in Sheffield right now is Texaco in Herries Road, at 137.9p. | Google Maps Photo Sales