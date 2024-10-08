Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield resident has expressed their anger after her car was almost towed away for roadworks she claimed she was not notified about.

Video footage shared with The Star shows a tow truck, owned by Mansfield Group, on Neepsend Lane, in Neepsend, this morning (Tuesday, October 8).

Photos also showed multiple tow trucks in attendance on nearby Ball Street, Percy Street and Lancaster Street.

One resident who contacted The Star said she managed to stop her car from being towed away just in time, but was still left with a ticket for parking on the road.

She said: “The council are towing cars parked in their usual spots outside their houses because they apparently said they were suspending parking. No warning, no letters through doors, nothing.”

Tow trucks were seen towing cars away in the Neepsend area of Sheffield. | Submitted

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said that there were signs in place alerting residents to the work, which was for more yellow lines to be painted.

The council said: “Yellow line restrictions have been introduced at junctions to maintain visibility, ensure vehicles can access streets and premises, and pedestrian movements are not blocked by parked vehicles.

“Many of the yellow lines and parking bays are now in place but there are some roads where these need to be painted, this work was undertaken on October 7 and 8.

“Letters, on street notices, along with black and yellow signs have been installed around the area informing people of the towing due to take place so that the new yellow lines and parking bays could be introduced.”

Kelham Island and Neepsend has been at the heart of a heated debate following Sheffield Council’s decision to blanket the trendy district with double yellow lines, and axe three-quarters of parking spaces.

New double yellow lines on Burton Road at the junction with Mowbray Street, Neepsend. | National World

Previously, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate committee, said the council was working on supporting the mix of residential developments and commercial opportunities in the area.

This means reducing the impact of traffic “by improving walking and cycling routes, and access by public transport”.

Earlier this year, a petition was launched against the scheme by Daisy and Charlotte White, owners of SIS Beauty. It has since been signed by more than 4,000 people.

In a previous statement, Coun Miskell added that the parking controls were “not designed to push businesses out of the area”, but to support businesses with loading and unloading, which can be done on double yellow lines.

Anyone who has a vehicle removed over the past two days should contact The Mansfield Group, on 0114 242 6900, to arrange collection of their vehicle.

For more information, visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/parking/report-incorrectly-parked-vehicle