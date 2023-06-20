Turns out you can see a lot of the country in a single day, including cities like Derby, Oxford and Bath.

The bus-propelled adventures of a Sheffield man captured the hearts of thousands on social media last week as he set out to travel as far from the city as possible using only public buses.

On Thursday, June 15, Peter Tissington boarded his first bus into Sheffield city centre at 5.35am. It was the 98 service connecting the Hillsborough Interchange to Totley, but Peter disembarked at Arundel Gate, ready to board the X17 towards Chesterfield.

He said: "I enjoyed seeing how the passengers on the buses changed. The first few buses were commuters and school children, then it was middle aged and pensioners getting out and about, then the kids came back at around 3pm and the commuters after five.

"As I was getting towards the end before 9pm, it was people heading out for the night."

Peter Tissington set off on a grand bus adventure to see how far public buses could take him in one day.

By 8.40am, Peter, who works as the co-director of Worral Business Supplies with his relatives, was already in Derby, having caught another bus from Chesterfield. It was then on to Leicester, via East Midlands Airport, where that day he figured out you could get all the way to Sharm el-Sheikh - over 2,500 miles away.

"I like the slow pace of travel", Peter said as he recalled his journey. Due to tight connections, there wasn't much chance to see the cities he visited, but he saw the beauty of the passing countryside from the windows of each bus.

He said: "I always made sure I was on the top deck to see what was happening and it is a great time of year for it. It's all green."

Peter had booked a day off of work in order to set off on his adventure, which he said his wife was extremely supportive of.

"She knows me very well," Peter said, "She said 'yep that sounds like the kind of thing you would do' so I went for it."

After visiting several cities and towns, including Derby and Oxford, Peter ended his journey in Bath at 8.56pm. After 15 hours and 21 minutes of travelling, 205 miles and 10 £2 bus fares, he spent the night in the city before heading back to Sheffield the next day.

Peter tweeted each leg of his journey in a lengthy Twitter thread, which updated throughout the day. His adventure captured hearts and was shared so many times it has now been seen by more than 34,000 users.

That won't be the last of Peter's "bus adventures" though. He's already coming up with ideas for his next journey.

The first and final buses of Peter's journey - the 5.35am 98 service towards Sheffield city centre (left) and the 8pm X31 service to Bath.

His decision to head south on Thursday was not spur of the moment, with Peter noting the connections further down the country made his challenge that bit easier, so could a trip across the North of England be next?

Peter said: "I could do a War of the Roses type thing, from coast to coast across Lancashire and Yorkshire. Maybe that could highlight how badly the North is linked up."

