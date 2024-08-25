Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has shared his bewilderment after contractors painted a road line over a loose piece of cardboard left at the side of the street.

Michael Wragg, from Oughtibridge, spotted the error on Jawbone Hill on Thursday, August 22, and shared the images to social media.

“Look at this,” he said, “bloody lazy... couldn’t even be arsed to move cardboard while laying white lines on the freshly surfaced road on Jawbone Hill. Unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Wragg, from Oughtibridge, spotted new road markings had been painted over some waste cardboard - but the mistake was more innocent than it seemed. | Michael Wragg

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey, the company tasked with maintaining Sheffield’s roads by the council, quickly rectified the issue - with Michael informing The Star that staff had been out and fixed the lines the very next morning, praising their swiftness.

The comical mistake is far more innocent than it first appears, with an Amey spokesperson insisting it was an unfortunate event which cannot be helped, hence why it was rectified so quickly.

A break in the line appeared after the cardboard had moved. | Michael Wragg

They said: “Edge lines are repainted continuously; in effect a lorry moves along the road without stopping until the lining has been completed.

“The process is such that it can be dangerous to stop the vehicle and get out whilst this process is underway. The road was swept and cleared prior to the work starting, so had the cardboard blown onto the road prior to the lorry reaching it, the lorry would not be able to stop and it would be painted over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is part of the process to check the lining once complete, therefore the team were able to respond quickly, removing the cardboard and painting in the missing section. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”