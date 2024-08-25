Sheffield man left bewildered after council contractors paint road lines over waste cardboard
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michael Wragg, from Oughtibridge, spotted the error on Jawbone Hill on Thursday, August 22, and shared the images to social media.
“Look at this,” he said, “bloody lazy... couldn’t even be arsed to move cardboard while laying white lines on the freshly surfaced road on Jawbone Hill. Unbelievable.”
Amey, the company tasked with maintaining Sheffield’s roads by the council, quickly rectified the issue - with Michael informing The Star that staff had been out and fixed the lines the very next morning, praising their swiftness.
The comical mistake is far more innocent than it first appears, with an Amey spokesperson insisting it was an unfortunate event which cannot be helped, hence why it was rectified so quickly.
They said: “Edge lines are repainted continuously; in effect a lorry moves along the road without stopping until the lining has been completed.
“The process is such that it can be dangerous to stop the vehicle and get out whilst this process is underway. The road was swept and cleared prior to the work starting, so had the cardboard blown onto the road prior to the lorry reaching it, the lorry would not be able to stop and it would be painted over.”
“It is part of the process to check the lining once complete, therefore the team were able to respond quickly, removing the cardboard and painting in the missing section. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.