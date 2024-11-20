Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunday morning train journey times between London and Sheffield are set to be slashed by nearly half an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is introducing a new Sunday Intercity timetable, which will take effect from Sunday, December 15.

In total, 12 Sunday morning services, including four between Sheffield and London, will have their journey times significantly reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR is slashing some Sheffield to London train journey times by nearly half an hour on Sunday mornings | Chris Etchells

The 8.23am Sheffield to London St Pancras services will take 2h28m rather than 2h48m, and the 9.26am service will take 2h30m rather than 2h45m - savings of 20 minutes and 15 minutes respectively.

In the other direction, the 9.30am and 10.30am London St Pancras to Sheffield services will each be 27 minutes quicker, with journey times of 2h27m and 2h30m, respectively.

The departure times of those services will not change, just the arrival times.

Two services, the 7am Derby to London and 7.24am Nottingham to London services, will be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR said the shorter journey times were made possible by working with Network Rail, with the removal of the two early morning services giving more time to carry out maintenance works.

Will Rogers, managing director at East Midlands Railway, said: “This is great news for customers who use our Intercity services on Sundays.

“In addition to speeding up 12 journeys, which will encourage more people to travel by rail, the changes will also enable critical track maintenance work and deliver annual savings to the taxpayer—balancing the need for long-term infrastructure improvements with passenger experience.”

The times of the revised Sunday morning services between Sheffield and London St Pancras will be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield 8.23am - London St Pancras 10.51am (currently 11.11am)

Sheffield 9.26am - London St Pancras 11.56am (currently 12.11pm)

London St Pancras 9.30am - Sheffield 11.57am (currently 12.24pm)

London St Pancras 10.30am - Sheffield 1pm (currently 1.27pm).