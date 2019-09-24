Sheffield hit by traffic chaos as heavy rain leads to major delays on roads
Sheffield motorists are complaining of travel chaos this lunchtime with heavy rain causing major disruption.
The Met Office had already issued a yellow weather warning for much of England and Wales, including Sheffield, today with flooding expected in some areas.
Rain has been falling throughout the morning across the city with this causing traffic headaches and major delays on a number of roads.
First South Yorks have reported delays of up to 30 minutes for buses due to huge queues around the Hallamshire Hospital car parks and traffic at Brook Hill.
Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said 48mm of rain has already fallen in parts of Hampshire over the past six hours, while mid-Dorset experienced 36.4mm.
England and Wales can expect 30-50mm of rain today, with up to 70mm in isolated spots, the Met Office said.
"There is likely to be disruption throughout central and southern England this morning," Mr Miall said.
"I would expect quite a lot of surface water flooding on the roads. That will cause some disruption to people travelling, so you can expect journey times to be delayed."
The downpour is being brought by a burst of low pressure travelling across the UK, along with warm and humid air linked to the remnants of Hurricane Humberto which hit the Bermuda coastline last week.
The wet weather is due to move further north in the afternoon. However, another band of rain is forecast to hit the South West of England and Wales, Mr Miall said.
Tuesday's weather warning is set to last until 11pm and although the heavy rain is expected to clear by Wednesday, a low-pressure front is expected to remain for the rest of the week.
This will bring bright and breezy weather to the UK along with some showers or prolonged spells of rain.
Temperatures could rise to the low 20s, which is slightly warmer than average for early autumn.
The norm for this time of year is in the mid-to-high teens.
Yellow weather warnings were also in place in some places during the weekend, with scattered thundery showers on Sunday afternoon.