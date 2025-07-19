There’s nothing worse than coming across roadworks, or worse, road closures when travelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So to help you avoid this annoyance, we’ve created a list of the works expected in Sheffield, and the rest of South Yorkshire, over the next few weeks.

Thankfully, most are only expected to take place during off-peak hours, which will help avoid congestion for commuters.

Multiple road closures are expected on busy motorways across the next week. | Universal Images Group via Getty

M1 northbound and southbound slip roads, J35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two lanes on both junction 35 slip roads, near Chapletown and Thorpe Hesley, will be closed between 8pm and 6am on the night of July 21, until the morning of July 22.

This is to allow for works on the roadside drains to take place.

M1 northbound entry slip, J34

The M1 entry near Meadowhall will be undergoing roadworks on July 23.

Similar to before, this is expected to cause two lane closures from 8pm, until 6am the following morning.

M1, J34

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three lanes, including entry and exit slip roads, are expected to be closed for two nights as roadworks take place.

Between 8pm to 6am each day from July 24 to 26, disruptions are expected.

M18 slip roads, J2

Horticultural works are expected to cause delays over two nights.

The northbound entry slip will be closed from 9pm tonight (July 18), until 6am tomorrow (July 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the southbound exit slip will be closed from 10pm on July 21, to 6am the following day, July 22.

M18 slip roads, J3

Similar to before, horticultural works are going to cause disruptions on the slip roads.

Both the northbound exit and entry slips will be closed tonight from 10.30pm to 6am tomorrow.

Then the southbound slip roads will be closed from 9pm on July 21, to 6am on July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1M northbound slip road, J37

Work to the roadside drains will result in two lanes being closed on the entry slip of the A1M, near to Marr in Doncaster.

The road will be closed from 9pm on July 23, to 6am on July 24.