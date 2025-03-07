Sheffield has been hit by train cancellations to several destinations this morning, due to signalling problems.

But in the last few minutes, rail bosses have announced that the lines have re-opened.

They have now said: “ Following a fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Meadowhall all lines have now reopened .”

It has affected destinations including Meadowhall, Doncaster, and Leeds, said train operator Northern this morning.

They stated at just before 7.30am: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Meadowhall all lines are blocked.

“Train services are unable to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall in both directions.”

The services that were unable to run were:

Sheffield - Leeds (via Barnsley)

Sheffield - Leeds (via Moorthorpe)

Sheffield - Huddersfield

Sheffield - Doncaster

