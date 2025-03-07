Sheffield trains UPDATE: Sheffield hit by train cancellations due to fault
But in the last few minutes, rail bosses have announced that the lines have re-opened.
They have now said: “ Following a fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Meadowhall all lines have now reopened .”
It has affected destinations including Meadowhall, Doncaster, and Leeds, said train operator Northern this morning.
They stated at just before 7.30am: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Meadowhall all lines are blocked.
“Train services are unable to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall in both directions.”
The services that were unable to run were:
Sheffield - Leeds (via Barnsley)
Sheffield - Leeds (via Moorthorpe)
Sheffield - Huddersfield
Sheffield - Doncaster
Sheffield - York
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.