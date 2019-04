Sheffield Half Marathon: this is how the bus services will be affected

There will be major changes to bus services in Sheffield on Sunday (April 14) because of road closures during the half marathon.

If you are planning to travel by bus on Sunday, you will need to know the extent of the diversions and how they affect you.

Here is a full list of the diversions and the times they will be in effect, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

List of bus diversions

City Centre roads Arundel Gate, Furnival Square, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Charter Row and Moore Street will be closed from the start of service until 4pm.

The remainder of the half marathon route, including Ecclesall Road, Ringinglow Road, Hathersage Road will be closed from the start of service until 2pm.

No services will serve stops on the route during this period.

Service 4A will be diverted via Nether Edge and Abbeydale Road in order to provide transport to Tesco.

Services 81 and 82 to Ecclesall and 88 from Bents Green to Ecclesall Rd will be suspended until 2pm.

Derbyshire-bound services 65 and 272 will divert outbound via Abbeydale Rd and Owler Bar Roundabout and will resume their normal route at Fox House.

Specific diversions, and the stops the buses will go to

Service 1 Towards Batemoor - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Pond St, Interchange, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St. Towards High Green - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St

Service 1a Towards Herdings - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Pond St, Interchange, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St. Towards High Green - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St

Service 2 Towards Barnsley - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq, Angel St. Towards City Centre - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange.

Services 3 & 3a Towards Nether Edge - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Pond St, Interchange, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate. Towards Meadowhall - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St

Service 4a Towards Millhouses - Sheffield Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd, Boston St, Cemetery Rd, Psalter Ln, Kingfield Rd, St Andrew's Rd, Osborne Rd, Barkers Rd, Machon Bank Rd, Sheldon Rd, Abbeydale Rd, Abbeydale Dr, Abbeydale Park & Ride. Towards City Centre - Abbeydale Park & Ride, Abbeydale Dr, Abbeydale Rd, Sheldon Rd, Machon Bank Rd, Barkers Rd, Osborne Rd, St Andrew's Rd, Kingfield Rd, Psalter Ln, Cemetery Rd, Boston St, London Rd, South Ln, Cumberland St, Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Sheffield Interchange.

Service 6a Towards Manor Top - Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq. Towards City Centre - Normal route.

Service 7 Towards Ecclesfield - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St Towards Crystal Peaks - Normal route.

Services 8 & 8a Towards Ecclesfield - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St Towards Crystal Peaks - Normal route.

Service 18 Towards Meadowhall - Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, Bramall Ln Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange

Service 20 Towards Hemsworth - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd. Towards Hillsborough - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Sheaf St, Park Sq

Service 24 Towards Bradway - Commercial St, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Pond St, Interchange, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St Towards Woodhouse - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St

Service 25 Towards Bradway - Commercial St, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Pond St, Interchange, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St Towards Woodhouse - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St

Service 30A Towards Plumbley - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Sheaf St, Park Sq Towards City Centre - Park Sq, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange

Service 36 Towards Hillsborough - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq, Angel St. Towards City Centre - Normal route.

Service 41 Towards Hackenthorpe - Normal route. Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange

Service 43 Towards Chesterfield - Interchange, Harmer Ln. Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange.

Service 44 Towards Chesterfield - Interchange, Harmer Ln. Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Sheffield Interchange.

Service 51 Towards Charnock - West St, Rockingham St, Broad Ln, Tenter St, West Bar Green, West Bar, Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St. Towards Lodge Moor - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq.

Services 52 & 52a Towards Hillsborough - Normal route. Towards Woodhouse - West St, Rockingham St, Broad Ln, Tenter St, West Bar Green, West Bar, Snig Hill, Castle St.

Service 56 Towards Wybourn - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Angel St Towards Herdings - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St

Service 65 Towards Buxton - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd, Abbeydale Rd, Abbeydale Rd South, Baslow Rd, Owler Bar, Fox House Rd, Stony Ridge Rd, Hathersage Rd. Towards City Centre - Hathersage Rd, Stony Ridge Rd, Fox House Rd, Owler Bar, Baslow Rd, Abbeydale Rd South, Abbeydale Rd, London Rd, South Ln, Cumberland St, Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange.

Service 75 Towards Shiregreen - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq. Jordanthorpe - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd.

Service 76 Towards Shiregreen - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq. Towards Lowedges - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd.

Service 81 Towards Dore - Service suspended between City Centre and Ecclesall until 1400; buses from Stannington run via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, Ecclesall Rd. Towards Stannington - Service suspended between Ecclesall and City Centre until 1400; buses will start from Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq.

Service 82 Towards Millhouses - Service suspended between City Centre and Ecclesall until 1400; buses from Stannington run via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, Ecclesall Rd. Towards Stannington - Service suspended between Ecclesall and City Centre until 1400; buses will start from Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq.

Service 83 Towards Ecclesfield - Service suspended between Bents Green and City Centre until 1400: buses will depart from the Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Sheaf St, Park Sq Towards Bents Green - Service suspended between City Centre and Bents Green until 1400: buses from Ecclesfield will run via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St and Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, Ecclesall Rd

Service 86 Towards Chapeltown - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, Angel St Towards Lowedges - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd.

Service 88 Towards Bents Green - Service suspended between City Centre and Bents Green until 1400; buses from Ecclesfield run via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Sheffield Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, Ecclesall Rd. Towards Ecclesfield - Service suspended between Bents Green and City Centre until 1400; buses will start from Interchange. Diverted between 1400 and 1600 via Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq.

Service 95 Towards Walkley - Normal route. Towards City Centre - West St, Rockingham St, Broad Ln, Tenter St, West Bar Green, West Bar, Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange.

Service 97 Towards Hillsborough - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Sheaf St, Park Sq. Towards Totley - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd.

Service 98 Towards Hillsborough - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Sheaf St, Park Sq. Towards Totley Brook - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd.

Service 120 Towards Fulwood - Normal route. Towards Halfway - West St, Rockingham St, Broad Ln, Tenter St, West Bar Green, West Bar, Snig Hill, Castle St.

Service 135a Towards City Centre - Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle St, Angel St (terminate). Depart from Angel St and operate normal route.

Service 218 Towards Bakewell - Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd. Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange.

Service 272 Towards Castleton - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Paternoster Row, Matilda St, Eyre St, St Mary's Gate, London Rd, Abbeydale Rd, Abbeydale Rd South, Baslow Rd, Owler Bar, Fox House Rd, Stony Ridge Rd, Hathersage Rd. Towards City Centre - Hathersage Rd, Stony Ridge Rd, Fox House Rd, Owler Bar, Baslow Rd, Abbeydale Rd South, Abbeydale Rd, London Rd, South Ln, Cumberland St, Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Interchange.

Service 273 Towards Castleton - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Church St, West St, Upper Hanover St Towards City Centre - Brook Hill, Broad Ln, Tenter St, West Bar Green, West Bar, Snig Hill, Castle St, Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange

Services X1 & X10 Towards Maltby - Interchange, Harmer Ln, Pond St, Flat St, Fitzalan Sq, High St, Castle Sq, Angel St. Towards City Centre - Haymarket, Fitzalan Sq, Flat St, Interchange.

Service X17 Towards Matlock - Paternoster Row, Brown St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Eyre St. Towards City Centre - Eyre St, Jessop St, Sylvester St, Sidney St, Matilda St, Shoreham St, Sheaf St, Harmer Ln, Sheffield Interchange.