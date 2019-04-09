Sheffield Half Marathon 2018. Runners set off from the start line. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sheffield Half Marathon road closures: the full list

Due to the number of people taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon this weekend, a number of roads along the route will be closed for prolonged amounts of time.

Here is the full list of the roads that will be closed this Sunday (April 14), and when they will be shut to the public.

Arundel Gate closed from 04:00 to 16:00

1. Arundel Gate

Arundel Gate closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Norfolk Street from 04:00 to 16:00

2. Norfolk Street

Norfolk Street from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Surrey Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00

3. Surrey Street

Surrey Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Pinstone Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00

4. Pinstone Street

Pinstone Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6