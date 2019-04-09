Sheffield Half Marathon road closures: the full list
Due to the number of people taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon this weekend, a number of roads along the route will be closed for prolonged amounts of time.
Here is the full list of the roads that will be closed this Sunday (April 14), and when they will be shut to the public.
1. Arundel Gate
Arundel Gate closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
2. Norfolk Street
Norfolk Street from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
3. Surrey Street
Surrey Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
4. Pinstone Street
Pinstone Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00
Google
Other 3rd Party
View more