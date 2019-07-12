Sheffield grinds to a halt in standstill traffic AGAIN this morning as travel chaos continues
It's another morning of travel chaos for Sheffield commuters this morning after a burst water main forced the closure of a major road.
Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road flooded yesterday morning after the water burst with many homeowners saying their water supply has been affected.
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have reported that they have no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.
Mary Street has now ‘collapsed’ with water gushing down the road, causing major flooding on Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road.
Yorkshire Water was forced to close St Mary’s Road to carry out repairs, causing traffic chaos around Sheffield.
Motorists reported major problems on many different routes across the city, including major routes including Derek Dooley Way and Netherthorpe Road.
One commuter took to Twitter complaining of the traffic again this morning, stating that St Mary's Gate and the surrounding areas past Waitrose towards the station are ‘totally gridlocked’.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Earlier today we were alerted to a big burst on one of our water mains on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield City Centre Our teams attended and they were able to restore water supply to all the customers who were without water.
“However, the burst has caused serious damage to the road and we have had to close the road to carry out the repair. Due to the severity of the damage it is likely that the road will be closed for several days.
“There’s a signed diversion in place. We’re working as hard as we can to fix the damage as soon as possible and we’d like to thank people for their patience whilst the work is carried out.”