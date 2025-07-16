Several major city centre routes are shut this morning ahead of the Sheffield Grand Prix cycling event - here is what you need to know.

Some of the the best cyclists in the UK arrive in Sheffield today (July 16) for the city centre race.

Starting at 5pm, Sheffield will enjoy a community cycle, before youth races, a supporting regional circuit race, then the elite women and finally elite men.

The event sees major routes in the city centre closed and reimagined as a circuit, with cyclists racing past Sheffield icons like Crucible Theatre and the Peace Gardens.

Road closures for Sheffield Grand Prix July 16

Here are the road closures in Sheffield on July 16 for the Sheffield Grand Prix.

Arundel Gate will have several lanes closed all day from Furnival Square to Norfolk Street. One lane will remain open for buses/taxis. The bus gate is suspended. The outbound carriageway of Arundel Gate remains open for the duration of the event.

Tudor Square: Closed 12noon - 10pm

Norfolk Street to Charles Street: Closed 8am - 10.30pm

Norfolk Street and Surrey Street: Closed 8am - 10.30pm

Union Street: Closed 16:30 – 22:30

Furnival Gate to junction of Pinstone Street / Arundel Gate: Closed 16:30 – 22:30

Arundel Gate (toward Norfolk Street inbound): Closed 16:30 – 22:30

Furnival Gate roundabout will function as normal for the duration of the event.

Bus service changes for Sheffield Grand Prix July 16

Services 8, 8a, 47, 48, 51, 75, 75a, 76, 76a, 76e, 81, 82, 86, 120k, X1, X2, X6, (First), 1, 2, 2a, 83, 86, 88 Stagecoach), which normally travel from Furnival Square along Arundel Gate towards Castle Square will operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street, Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming their normal routes on Angel Street

Services 20, 97, 98 (First) will divert from Furnival Square via Furnival St, Brown St, Paternoster Row, Pond Street, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square Roundabout

Service 1 (First) towards Chapeltown will commence from Flat Street (FS5) and operate via Pond Street, Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming its normal route on Angel Street

Service 83 (First) towards the city centre will terminate at Haymarket towards Chapeltown will then depart from Angel Street

Services 24 and 25 (Stagecoach) towards Woodhouse will operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), through Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming their normal route on Broad Street

Service 25 (First) towards Woodhouse will commence from Flat Street FS5 and operate via Pond Street, through Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming its normal route on Broad Street

Services 30 and 30a (TM Travel) towards Crystal Peaks and service X30 (TM Travel) towards Harthill will operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), through Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming their normal route on the Parkway

Service 32 (TM Travel) towards Fir Vale will depart from the Interchange and operate via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming its normal route on Exchange Place

Services 52 (Stagecoach) and 52a (First) towards Woodhouse will operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming their normal route on Angel Street

Services 95 and 95a (First) towards Walkley will operate as normal to Flat Street (FS5) then via the Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street, Park Square, Commercial Street, High Street and Castle Square before resuming their normal route on High Street

towards Meadowhall will operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Furnival Square before resuming their normal route on Furnival Street

Service 120 (First and Stagecoach) towards Halfway will operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming its normal route on Angel Street

Service 252 (TM Travel) towards the city centre will operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row and Pond Street before terminating at FS5towards Crystal Peaks will depart from the Interchange and operate its normal route

Service X7 (TM Travel) towards Maltby will depart the Interchange and operate via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on the Parkway.