Road closures around Sheffield have been announced ahead of derby day on Sunday (November 10).

The highly anticipated match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 1230pm at Bramall Lane.

The city is expected to be extremely busy, particularly with remembrance parades taking place throughout the morning.

Those travelling to the match or around Sheffield for other reasons should plan their route.

The following road closures will be in place from 10.30am.

Bramall Lane will host the Steel City derby on Sunday (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield derby day road closures

Bramall Lane (A621, from the Bramall Lane roundabout down to the crossroads by Halfords on Queens Road).

Shoreham Street (which runs between the A61 Ring Road and the crossroads by Halfords on Queens Road)

John Street (which runs between Shoreham Street and London Road)

Cherry Street (which runs between A621 Bramall Lane and Edmund Road)

Randall Street (directly opposite the stadium, runs between Bramall Lane and Hill Street)

Harwood Street (runs parallel to Randall Street, runs between Bramall Lane and Hill Street)

Public transport, including trams, will be running and timetables can be found here

Further information about accessing Bramall Lane can be found here.