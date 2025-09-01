The lower section of Pinstone Street will be shut until June 2026, a sign states, to create a ‘cycle street’ to encourage cycling.

When it reopens, motor traffic will still be allowed in a northbound direction but the road will have ‘extra greening and new trees to change the environment to create a more pleasant, less traffic dominant area’.

The work is part of Sheffield City Council’s £21m Connecting Sheffield project.

View our gallery to see all the changes that are underway.

