Sheffield cycling: 11 photos of £21m works in city centre as another road closes to traffic

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:39 BST

Another road in Sheffield city centre street has been closed to traffic as part of a £21m improvement project.

The lower section of Pinstone Street will be shut until June 2026, a sign states, to create a ‘cycle street’ to encourage cycling.

When it reopens, motor traffic will still be allowed in a northbound direction but the road will have ‘extra greening and new trees to change the environment to create a more pleasant, less traffic dominant area’.

The work is part of Sheffield City Council’s £21m Connecting Sheffield project.

View our gallery to see all the changes that are underway.

The lower section of Pinstone Street is now closed to traffic. It will be shut until June 2026, a sign states, to create a ‘cycle street’ to encourage cycling.

1. Pinstone Street

The closure of Pinstone Street makes Furnival Gate a dead end for cars coming from Charter Row which cannot enter the tram gate on lower Furnival Gate (see blue circular sign).

2. Tram gate

Tram tracks have been exposed outside Car Factory and Julia as part of the £21m Connecting Sheffield works.

3. Tram tracks

Looking down newly-closed Pinstone Street towards The Moor. A sign warns of traffic enforcement cameras.

4. Cameras

