The lower section of Pinstone Street will be shut until June 2026, a sign states, to create a ‘cycle street’ to encourage cycling.
When it reopens, motor traffic will still be allowed in a northbound direction but the road will have ‘extra greening and new trees to change the environment to create a more pleasant, less traffic dominant area’.
The work is part of Sheffield City Council’s £21m Connecting Sheffield project.
