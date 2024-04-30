Park Square: Sheffield crash causes major roundabout closure and serious delays on city centre roads
A major Sheffield roundabout has been partially closed due to a road traffic collision.
Park Square Roundabout, at the junction with Exchange Place leading to Furnival Road, is closed due to a crash.
South Yorkshire Police has asked members of the public to avoid the area, and find alternative routes if possible.
A number of public transport services have been disrupted as a result.
⚠️ Service Disruption— Travel South Yorkshire (@TravelSYorks) April 30, 2024
⛔ Park Square Roundabout Closure
Please be aware Park Square Roundabout is closed going out the city.
Services 5,20,24,25,30,32,97,98,X5,X54 will be delayed as a result.
Please expect delays.
Travel South Yorkshire states that the following services will face delays: 5, 20, 24, 25, 30, 32, 97, 98, X5, and X54.
Exchange Place is closed in both directions, between Sheaf Street and Blonk Street.
Emergency services including a number of police vehicles are on the scene.
