Park Square: Sheffield crash causes major roundabout closure and serious delays on city centre roads

Many bus services have been delayed as a result.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major Sheffield roundabout has been partially closed due to a road traffic collision.

Park Square Roundabout, at the junction with Exchange Place leading to Furnival Road, is closed due to a crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has asked members of the public to avoid the area, and find alternative routes if possible.

A number of public transport services have been disrupted as a result.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

Travel South Yorkshire states that the following services will face delays: 5, 20, 24, 25, 30, 32, 97, 98, X5, and X54.

Exchange Place is closed in both directions, between Sheaf Street and Blonk Street.

Emergency services including a number of police vehicles are on the scene.

Related topics:SheffieldEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.