Sheffield Council u-turn over planned roadworks on Parkway as Sheffield United host first Premier League game of the season
Sheffield Council contractor Amey has announced it will not be carrying out roadworks on Sheffield Parkway on Sunday – the day Sheffield United host their first Premier League game in 12 years.
The Blades play host to Crystal Palace on Sunday (kick off 2pm) after securing a point in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening day of the season last weekend.
Amey had planned to have lane closures in place on Sheffield Parkway between 6am and 6pm but has now confirmed roadworks will not be carried out on the road.
It said works would be carried out on the A57 Mosborough Parkway instead.
The works are seeing Amey undertake inspections on the Variable Message Signs (VMS) which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
General maintenance work is also set to take place on Mosborough Parkway throughout September, with parts of the road being closed over several days, starting on Wednesday, September 4.
Work will take place between 10:15am and 2:30pm and diversions will be in place.
In addition, there will be two complete overnight road closures on Mosborough Parkway from 10pm to 5am on Wednesday, September 4, on the southbound carriageway from Coisley Hill to Moss Way and on Saturday, September 7, from the junction with Sheffield Parkway to Coisley Hill in both directions in and out of the city.
Melissa Wise, Operational Director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
Road signage will be in place during the works to inform motorists of diversions.
See www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead to find out more.