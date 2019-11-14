Sheffield Council provides Leppings Lane update as fallen tree hits bridge
Sheffield Council has provided an update on the traffic chaos in Hillsborough this morning, with a clean-up operation underway following last week’s floods and due to a fallen tree.
In a tweet today, the council apologised for any inconvenience caused by the clean-up operation, which is causing severe traffic congestion in and around Hillsborough.
But the council said removing debris from the River Don is necessary today with more heavy rain forecast later.
Read More
The council said: “Apologies everyone we've had to close Leppings Lane this morning to remove significant tree debris from the River Don prior to heavier rain forecast later today.
“One lane is open inbound but it’s closed outbound.
“We will re-open it as soon as we can.”
Bus company First South Yorkshire said: “Leppings Lane is closed due to fallen tree hitting Leppings Lane bridge.
“Buses are having to divert down Catch Bar Lane.
“This is causing very heavy delays of up to 50 minutes to services in the Hillsborough due to rush hour traffic.”
Travel South Yorkshire added: “Leppings Lane is closed for essential work removing tree debris from the river.”