Sheffield city centre travel disruptions as police and emergency services close down Lady's Bridge

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 15:11 BST
Disruptions are expected as emergency services close off a city centre road.

Police are reportedly on the scene of an ongoing incident on Lady’s Bridge.

Crossing over the River Don, the road leads to the shopping district around Castlegate.

Buses are being diverted as police close down a bridge in Sheffield city centre.placeholder image
Buses are being diverted as police close down a bridge in Sheffield city centre. | Google

Traffic monitoring website AA have reported that the entirety of the bridge is currently closed.

Meanwhile, First Bus have announced that there will be disruptions to the 8, 8a, 75, 75a and X3 services.

In a statement, the public transport operator said: “Lady’s Bridge has been closed in both directions by police.

“Outbound services diverted via Commercial Street, Park Square, Exchange Place and Blonk Street

“Inbound services diverted via Blonk Street, Exchange Place, Park Square & Commercial Street.

“X3 Service outbound diverting Blonk St, Park Sq Roundabout, Commercial St. Inbound Using Sheaf St, Park Sq Roundabout, Blonk St.”

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have all been approached for comment.

Update: The road is now clear.

