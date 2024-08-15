Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A controversial bus and tram gate in Sheffield city centre has generated more than £540,000 worth of fines in three years.

The gate, covering a short stretch of Glossop Road, and only operating between 4pm and 6.30pm on weekdays, was introduced by Sheffield City Council to ease the flow of public transport during those peak hours.

But it has proved hugely controversial, especially with nearby residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus and tram gate on Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre, which has generated more than £540,000 worth of fines in three years | National World

New figures obtained by The Star using the Freedom of Information Act show that over three years, from April 2020 to March 2023, a total of 18,643 PCNs (penalty charge notices) were issued to drivers, generating just under £541,000.

During the 2022/23 financial year, the latest for which the council has been able to provide figures, 7,131 PCNs were issued, generating more than £236,000 in fines.

Hundreds fined on bank holidays

Out of those PCNs, 520 were issued to drivers caught on a bank holiday, when many wrongly assumed the gate would not be operating. City centre resident Christine Sexton claimed the bus gate ‘unfairly penalises’ residents living between either end on streets off Glossop Road, including Cavendish Street, Victoria Street and Gell Street.

“It was put there to reduce traffic flow along this stretch of Glossop Road, but it does not allow any access for local residents or businesses,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To avoid a fine the council have suggested we turn up Regent Street, and then come down Regent Terrace.

‘Stupid diversion’

“This short diversion, of just one block, involves us crossing a heavily used pedestrian area, often full of students coming out of the Diamond or other university buildings.

“You have to drive very carefully, as people don't expect cars along there. Also, sending us on this stupid diversion does nothing to reduce traffic congestion on Glossop Road, as we rejoin it again a few yards later!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the council should either give residents living off the stretch in question an exemption, or make the cameras at each end operational and only fine drivers passing through both.

“If the council want to encourage people to live in the city centre, then they have to make some concessions for them,” she added.

How is the money from fines spent?

Sheffield City Council said the bus gate signage had been updated in 2017/2018 ‘in line with new signing regulations for the Department of Transport’.

A council spokesperson added: “Any revenue generated by the Glossop Road bus gate, after operating costs, must be used for either environmental improvements, or paying costs for provision and operating of public passenger transport services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other projects generated revenue is allowed to be spent on includes highway improvement projects.”

For more information on bus gates in Sheffield, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/travel-transport/bus-lanes-gates