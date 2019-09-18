Sheffield city centre brought to standstill after reported crash
Sheffield city centre was brought to a standstill this morning following reports of a crash.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 10:52 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
Numerous buses were seen backed up in and around Leopold Street at about 10am.
A bus driver at the scene said there had been a crash and a damaged taxi was spotted at the side of the road.
Police officers were also at the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for information and are waiting for a response.