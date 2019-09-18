Sheffield city centre brought to standstill after reported crash

Sheffield city centre was brought to a standstill this morning following reports of a crash.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 10:52 am
Numerous buses were seen backed up in and around Leopold Street at about 10am.

A bus driver at the scene said there had been a crash and a damaged taxi was spotted at the side of the road.

The damaged taxi.

Police officers were also at the scene.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for information and are waiting for a response.

Gridlocked traffic.