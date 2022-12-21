With Christmas Day just around the corner, you are probably thinking about the best mode of transport to get you to and from the Christmas hosts this year. With train strikes aplenty you might want to give your journey some thought before being caught short in the lead-up to Christmas.
East Midlands railway has issued travel information for trains departing from Sheffield and it appears that the railway service will be disrupted over the Christmas period. Industrial action has been announced for Christmas eve along with some engineering work in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year.
Bus services will also have a limited timetable over the festive period. We have rounded up all of the latest travel guidance around Sheffield for Christmas.
First Bus Christmas timetable in Sheffield
Monday 19 – Friday, December 23 - school holiday service
Christmas Eve - Saturday service with buses finishing early
Christmas Day - No service
Boxing Day - Special Boxing Day Services
Tuesday December 27 - Sunday service
Wednesday December 28 & Friday December 30 - Saturday service
New Year’s Eve - Saturday service with buses finishing early
New Year’s - Special New Year’s Day service
Monday, January 2 - Sunday service
Tuesday, January 3 - Normal services resume
For the full timetable visit the First Bus website.
Rail Christmas travel timetable
East Midlands Railway
December 23
Due to industrial action customers are advised to only travel if necessary. Most East Midlands Railway services will operate between 7.30 am and 8.30 pm only unless specified below.
EMR Intercity
- One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras
- One train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras
EMR Connect
- Two trains per hour between Corby and London St Pancras - Normal timetable
EMR Regional
- One train per hour between Derby and Matlock
- One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham
- One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham
- One train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester and Lincoln
- One train per hour between Nottingham and Crewe - services running between 6am – 6.30pm
- One train per hour between Nottingham and Worksop - services running between 5am – 11pm.
All other lines of the route will be closed and no other Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.
Christmas Eve
No service. Due to industrial action taking place by Unite the Union and RMT, East Midlands Railway is unable to run a service on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day
No Service.
Boxing Day
No Service.
Tuesday, December 27
Services across the East Midlands Railway network will start later than normal. Some alterations to some morning / late night services due to engineering work.
Wednesday, December 28
Services across the East Midlands Railway network will start later than normal. Some alterations to some morning / late night services due to engineering work.
Thursday, December 29
Services across the East Midlands Railway network will start later than normal. Some alterations to some morning / late night services due to engineering work
Friday, December 30
Services across the East Midlands Railway network will start later than normal. Some alterations to some morning / late night services due to engineering work.
New Years’ Eve
Services across the East Midlands Railway network will start later than normal. Trains on the Norwich / Nottingham - Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime Street route will run between Norwich / Nottingham and Sheffield only.
Replacement buses will run between Sheffield and Stockport.
New Year’s Day
Due to industrial action customers are advised to only travel if necessary. East Midlands Railway services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.
EMR Intercity
- One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras
- One train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras
EMR Connect
- One train per hour between Corby and London St Pancras
EMR Regional
- One train per hour between Nottingham and Matlock
- One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham
- One train per hour between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse
All other lines of the route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.
Monday, January 2
Normal service except the below:
- Trains on the Norwich / Nottingham - Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime Street route will run between Norwich / Nottingham and Sheffield only. Replacement buses will run between Sheffield and Stockport.
- Some late-night trains may be altered due to engineering work.
Tuesday, January 3
Due to industrial action customers are advised to only travel if necessary. East Midlands Railway services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.
EMR Intercity
- One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras
- One train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras
EMR Connect
- One train per hour between Corby and London St Pancras
EMR Regional
- One train per hour between Derby and Matlock
- One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham
- One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham
- One train per hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)
All other lines of the route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.
Northern Rail
Northern rail has issued some travel information to those travelling during the Christmas period with engineering work and industrial action causing disruption.
Friday, December 23
Due to planned engineering work, some early morning train changes will be made. Sheffield services do not appear to be affected but check your journey before you head off.
Christmas Eve
Industrial action has been announced for Saturday, December 24. There will be a very limited service and Northern is advising customers to not travel on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day
No Northern services will operate on Christmas Day.
Boxing Day
No Northern services will operate on Boxing Day.
Tuesday, December 27
Industrial action has been announced for Tuesday December 27. There will be a very limited service and Northern is advising customers to not travel. The information below is subject to change.
Wednesday, December 28
Services on some routes will be affected by planned engineering work. Sheffield services do not appear to be affected but check your journey before you head off.
Thursday, December 29
Services on some routes will be affected by planned engineering work. Sheffield services do not appear to be affected but check your journey before you head off.
Friday, December 30
Services on some routes will be affected by planned engineering work. Sheffield services do not appear to be affected but check your journey before you head off.
New Years’ Eve
Northern services will shut down early on New Year’s Eve. Please check that your journey is possible if you intend to travel after 6 pm.
New Year’s Day
There will be a late start-up on New Year’s Day. Please check your journey if you plan to travel before 8 am.
Monday, January 2
Services on some routes will be affected by planned engineering work. Sheffield services do not appear to be affected but check your journey before you head off.
Tuesday, January 3
Industrial action has been announced for Tuesday January 3. There will be a very limited service and Northern is advising customers to not travel.
LNER Christmas timetable
From Saturday, December 24 to Monday, January 2 2023, essential work will be taking place on tracks at York, as well as industrial action. There will be a change to services affecting LNER trains travelling to or through York and Darlington.
Additionally, on Sunday, January 1 there will be no trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Aberdeen or Inverness. Industrial action is also taking place on Saturday 24, Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 December 2022.
As well as Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4, Friday 6 and Saturday 7 January 2023. LNER advises that there may be some last-minute changes to the trains and other train operators so always check your entire journey before you travel.
Cross Country trains
Cross Country is also being affected by the strike action and significant disruption is expected. Cross Country advises that all passengers travelling between December 18 and January 2 should check the website for the latest information.
The planned strikes mean that CrossCountry can only run a limited service between 7.30 am and 6 pm with trains likely to be far busier than usual as customers travel over the festive period. On the days following the strike action, customers are advised to check before they travel as trains will start later. Customers using other train operators to complete their