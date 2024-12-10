Passengers can get a free Sheffield-wide bus and tram day pass worth £6.30 this Christmas.

The offer was announced as service changes for Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire over Christmas and the New Year were confirmed.

Travel South Yorkshire said there will be no bus, tram or train services on Christmas Day, with only limited services on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

A ‘Saturday plus’ bus service will operate on December 23 and 24, and on January 2 and 3, with extra early morning trips in addition to the usual Saturday service, to help people get to and from work.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel due to the amended timetables, with the last departures in some cases being earlier than usual.

Train operators will run a reduced service over Christmas and the New Year, with more information, including timetables, at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/travel-information/christmas/.

More details of bus, tram and train services running over Christmas and the New Year, along with opening hours for interchanges, mini-interchanges and Park & Ride sites, are available at: travelsouthyorkshire.com/christmas.

Travel South Yorkshire also said that travel time restrictions for Senior Concessionary Pass holders will not apply between Friday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 31, meaning thay can use it all day on buses, trams and trains within South Yorkshire between those dates.

Travel South Yorkshire’s customer contact centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and will be open between 8am and 6pm on all other days between Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31.

How to get free bus and tram pass for Sheffield

Sheffield City Council is offering a free TravelMaster CityWide Sheffield 1 Day travel ticket, providing unlimited bus and tram travel across the city for 24 hours.

The ticket, worth £6.30, is available during December to passengers using the Better Points app, which rewards people for walking, wheeling, cycling and using public transport.

To qualify, they must download the app and accumulate 50 BetterPoints to trade for the free ticket, which they can use on any one day up to Thursday, December 26.

Only one free ticket is available per person.

The Better Points app rewards users for making journeys without the car by providing shopping vouchers or making donations to local charities.

‍For more about the Better Points app and the free ticket offer, visit: https://sheffield.betterpoints.uk/stories/get-a-free-travelmaster-citywide-day-ticket.