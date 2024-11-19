Sheffield bus hits house during snowfall as driver is praised for his quick thinking

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:12 GMT
Photos taken by residents in Stocksbridge have shown the immediate aftermath of the moment a Sheffield bus crashed into a home in the snow.

A Stagecoach double-decker bus hit a reportedly empty property on Shay House Lane at around 10pm last night (November 18, 2024).

It happened in the midst of the first snowfall of the winter season, turning Sheffield into a winter wonderland.

A Stagecoach bus hit a house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, during the snowfall.A Stagecoach bus hit a house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, during the snowfall.
A Stagecoach bus hit a house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, during the snowfall. | Lee Bennett

Stagecoach have reported no-one was hurt in the incident, with a spokesperson adding: “Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved."

The weather did have some impact on buses, trams and traffic overnight and into this morning - but, as the snow has thawed, this has largely been resolved.

Local residents in Stocksbridge praised the driver of the bus for his quick thinking. One person told ITV News: “The driver made a commitment either to hit the house or go directly straight down into the takeaway and nail bar.

"The takeaway was full of people, so he made an executive decision either to hit loads of people or hit the house."

One gentleman said it was “the safest thing to do”.

