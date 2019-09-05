Sheffield bus driver in 'run the f***ers over' outburst about climate change protesters

First South Yorkshire said such comments are 'not acceptable'

Members of Extinction Rebellion intend to block roads around the Bridgehouses Roundabout on Derek Dooley Way during the morning rush hour next Monday in protest at Sheffield Council's plans to widen the ring road.

News of their latest demonstration – which follows similar action to delay motorists on Sheaf Street outside Sheffield railway station in March – was not welcomed by one bus driver, who tweeted in response to a story by The Star ‘run the f***ers over’.

The offending remark which is believed to have been made by a Sheffield bus driver

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message, which was sent from the driver’s private account, prompted an outcry online – especially when it emerged he had previously tweeted about driving a bus through Sheffield.

One user shared a screenshot of the offending remarks with bus operator First South Yorkshire, for whom it is understood he works, asking: “Is this one of your drivers? Is it appropriate for him to be making comments to ‘run the f***ers over’ when commenting on @XRebellionUK protesters? I don't want to use your company if this is the attitude of your staff.”

Another commented: “If that's not a sacking offence, I don't know what is.”

The driver, whom we have chosen not to name, subsequently changed the name of his Twitter account and locked it, adding the kicker to his profile that ‘all views are my own’.

A spokesman for First said: “We cannot confirm or deny these comments were made and by one of our staff.