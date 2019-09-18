Sheffield 10K Race Start and Finish on Arundel Gate. The Start with thousands taking part.....Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield 10K: All the roads closures on Sunday and when they will reopen

Thousands of runners will hit the streets on Sunday as the third annual Sheffield 10K returns.

By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 13:59 pm
It’s going to be a busy weekend in Sheffield with students returning to the city and the Owls hosting Fulham at Hillsborough on Saturday. The traffic headaches will continue on Sunday with a number of roads due to be closed for the race. Here are all the roads that will be closed and when they will reopen.

1. Union Street

The whole of Union Street will be closed from 08:30 on Sunday 22nd September

2. Furnival Gate (Eastbound)

Closed Eastbound between Pinstone Street and Furnival Square from 8:30am to 12:15pm on Sunday 22nd September

3. Ecclesall Road

Closed between Hannover Way / St Mary's Gate to Hunter's Bar Roundabout from 8:30am and 11:30am on Sunday 22nd September. A Westbound access lane will be in operation along from Sharrow Vale Road along Ecclesall Road.

4. Surrey Street

The whole of Surrey Street will be closed from 4:00am to 4pm on Sunday 22nd September

