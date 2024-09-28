Sheffield 10K 2024: All the road closures as popular race returns on Sunday, September 29
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K is staged by Run For All in partnership with Sheffield City Council.
Runners will set off from Arundel Gate in the city centre at 9.30am, with the route taking them along Ecclesall Road and past Endcliffe Park, on Rustlings Road, before looping back via Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road and Brocco Bank onto Ecclesall Road again.
A number of roads will be closed for the event, some for just a few hours on the day and others for the majority of the day.
There will also be parking suspensions and no waiting restrictions on some roads from the Saturday evening before the race.
Below are all the road closures for this year’s Sheffield 10K.
ROAD CLOSURES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Brook Hill to Eyre Street: 8.30am-11:45am
A61 Ring Road (clockwise), London Road to Broomspring Lane: 8.30am-11:45am
Arundel Gate, High Street to Furnival Square: 4am-4pm
Brocco Bank, Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road: 8.30am-11.30am
Charter Row, Furnival Gate to Moore Street: 8.30am-12.30pm
Charles Street, The Whole: 8.30am-12.30pm
Ecclesall Road, Hannover Way/St Mary’s Gate to Hunters Bar Roundabout (access westbound from Sharrow Vale Road along Ecclesall Road): 8.30am-11.30am
Ecclesall Road (eastbound), Psalter Lane to Brocco Bank: 8.30am-11.30am
Endcliffe Vale, Road Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank 8.30am-11.30am
Fargate, From High Street (The Whole): 4am-4pm
Furnival Gate (westbound), Arundel Gate to Charter Row: 8.30am-12.30pm
Funival Gate (eastbound), Pinstone Street to Furnival Square: 8.30am-12.30pm
Graham Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road: 8.30am-11.15am
Hangingwater Road (southbound), Oakbrook Road to Graham Road (access available northbound through junction): 8.30am-11.15am
Moore Street, Charter Row to Hanover Way/St Mary’s Gate: 8.30am-12.30pm
Norfolk Row, Norfolk Street to Fargate: 4am-4pm
Norfolk Street, Arundel Gate to Union Street: 4am-4pm
Oakbrook Road (eastbound), Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road (access maintained westbound): 8.30am-11.15am
Pinstone Street, Charter Row to Leopold Street: 8.30am-12.30pm
Riverdale Road, Graham Road to Endcliffe Vale Road: 8.30am-11.15am
Rustlings Road (eastbound), Oakbrook Road to Ecclesall Road (access maintained westbound): 8.30am-11am
Surrey Street, The Whole: 4am-4pm
Union Street, The Whole: 8.30am-12.30pm
PARKING RESTRICTIONS, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Ecclesall Road - Parking suspensions (all pay and display, both sides) in place from 6.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29
Charles Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 29
Norfolk Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29
Pinstone Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29
Pinstone Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29
Surrey Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29
Union Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 29
NO WAITING, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Ecclesall Road, The Whole - no waiting in place from 6.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29
Graham Road, From Riverdale Mews for approximately 75 metres - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29
Oakbrook Road Eastbound, The Whole - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29
Rustlings Road Eastbound, The Whole - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29
OTHER RESTRICTIONS, SUNDAY ONLY
Burgess Street - Tow Restrictions between Barker’s Pool & Cross Burgess Street from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29
Cambridge Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29
Cross Burgess Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29
Bishop Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
For more information about the Sheffield 10K, visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/sheffield-10k/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.