Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people are set to hit the streets on Sunday, September 29 as the Sheffield 10K returns.

The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K is staged by Run For All in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Runners will set off from Arundel Gate in the city centre at 9.30am, with the route taking them along Ecclesall Road and past Endcliffe Park, on Rustlings Road, before looping back via Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road and Brocco Bank onto Ecclesall Road again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of road closures will be in place for the Sheffield 10K on Sunday, September 29 | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of roads will be closed for the event, some for just a few hours on the day and others for the majority of the day.

There will also be parking suspensions and no waiting restrictions on some roads from the Saturday evening before the race.

Below are all the road closures for this year’s Sheffield 10K.

ROAD CLOSURES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Brook Hill to Eyre Street: 8.30am-11:45am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A61 Ring Road (clockwise), London Road to Broomspring Lane: 8.30am-11:45am

Arundel Gate, High Street to Furnival Square: 4am-4pm

Brocco Bank, Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road: 8.30am-11.30am

Charter Row, Furnival Gate to Moore Street: 8.30am-12.30pm

Charles Street, The Whole: 8.30am-12.30pm

Ecclesall Road, Hannover Way/St Mary’s Gate to Hunters Bar Roundabout (access westbound from Sharrow Vale Road along Ecclesall Road): 8.30am-11.30am

Ecclesall Road (eastbound), Psalter Lane to Brocco Bank: 8.30am-11.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endcliffe Vale, Road Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank 8.30am-11.30am

Fargate, From High Street (The Whole): 4am-4pm

Furnival Gate (westbound), Arundel Gate to Charter Row: 8.30am-12.30pm

Funival Gate (eastbound), Pinstone Street to Furnival Square: 8.30am-12.30pm

Graham Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road: 8.30am-11.15am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hangingwater Road (southbound), Oakbrook Road to Graham Road (access available northbound through junction): 8.30am-11.15am

Moore Street, Charter Row to Hanover Way/St Mary’s Gate: 8.30am-12.30pm

Norfolk Row, Norfolk Street to Fargate: 4am-4pm

Norfolk Street, Arundel Gate to Union Street: 4am-4pm

Oakbrook Road (eastbound), Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road (access maintained westbound): 8.30am-11.15am

Pinstone Street, Charter Row to Leopold Street: 8.30am-12.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riverdale Road, Graham Road to Endcliffe Vale Road: 8.30am-11.15am

Rustlings Road (eastbound), Oakbrook Road to Ecclesall Road (access maintained westbound): 8.30am-11am

Surrey Street, The Whole: 4am-4pm

Union Street, The Whole: 8.30am-12.30pm

PARKING RESTRICTIONS, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Ecclesall Road - Parking suspensions (all pay and display, both sides) in place from 6.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29

Charles Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norfolk Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29

Pinstone Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29

Pinstone Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29

Surrey Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 4pm, Sunday, September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union Street (all bays) - parking suspensions from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 29

NO WAITING, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Ecclesall Road, The Whole - no waiting in place from 6.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29

Graham Road, From Riverdale Mews for approximately 75 metres - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29

Oakbrook Road Eastbound, The Whole - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rustlings Road Eastbound, The Whole - no waiting in place from 8.30pm, Saturday, September 28 - 11.30am, Sunday, September 29

OTHER RESTRICTIONS, SUNDAY ONLY

Burgess Street - Tow Restrictions between Barker’s Pool & Cross Burgess Street from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29

Cambridge Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29

Cross Burgess Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street - Suspension of one-way system from 5am to 2pm on Sunday, September 29

For more information about the Sheffield 10K, visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/sheffield-10k/