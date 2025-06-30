A fault on a train has resulted in all journeys on a major route being cancelled.

National Rail first reported the incident between Barnsley and Huddersfield at around 1.40pm this afternoon (June 30).

It was initially expected that regular services would return by 2pm, however, they have now released an update stating that the problem will affect journeys throughout the rest of the day.

All trains between Sheffield and Huddersfield have been cancelled today as public transport providers deal with a major fault causing disruptions. | David Walsh for National World

It appears that the fault originated at Dodworth train station, and is causing disruptions on journeys between Sheffield, Barnsley, Leeds and Huddersfield.

Norther Rail posted: “A fault on a train at Dodworth means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Sheffield and Huddersfield / Leeds will be cancelled or diverted.

“Trains between Sheffield and Huddersfield will not run.

“Trains between Sheffield / Nottingham and Leeds via Barnsley will divert via Moorthorpe where possible.”

Northern Rail are looking to provide alternative provisions for those affected.

A Northern Rail spokesperson said: “Customers can travel to Leeds or Wakefield Kirkgate to come back to Huddersfield.

“Ticket acceptance is in operation with Transpennine Express between Leeds, Wakefield Kirkgate and Huddersfield.

“Road transport has been requested, we are awaiting an update and more information will follow once this has been confirmed.

“We apologise for the cancellation of services today.”