Severe disruption to trains between Sheffield and London due to huge warehouse blaze near tracks

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to trains between Sheffield and London due to a warehouse fire near to tracks along the route.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 18:45
The warehouse blaze in Wellinborough (Picture: Sarah Cole)

Customers are being advised not to travel with East Midlands Trains on the London route today because of the fire in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The blaze is currently disrupting trains between Sheffield, Nottingham and London St Pancras.

Customers who are wishing to travel to London are being advised travel to Doncaster, where they should change for a train to London Kings Cross.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Tickets purchased with East Midlands Trains will be accepted for travel tomorrow.

Ticket acceptance is in place on any reasonable route with Virgin Trains, LNER, Hull Trains, West Midlands Trains, Cross Country, Northern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Around 30 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.