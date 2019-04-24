Serious crash involving four cars and bus forces closure of major Sheffield road

A serious crash involving four cars and a bus has led to the closure of a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

Spital Hill is closed between the junctions with Savile Street and Spital Street following the crash at around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Spital Hill, Burngreave. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: ‘I’m no Alan Sugar’ – Sheffield MP on claims he sacked staff and locked office doors

Police said there wee reports that one person is trapped in one of the vehicles and emergency services remained at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

First South Yorkshire said a number of bus services were affected by the closure.