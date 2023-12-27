News you can trust since 1887
Pitsmoor crash: Serious collision closes street with South Yorkshire Police urging people to 'avoid the area'

It is reported that South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service are in attendance.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:43 GMT
A serious crash in Sheffield has led to a large emergency response involving police, the fire service and ambulance teams.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were responding to an accident in Pitsmoor, Sheffield and have closed Scott Road as a result.

In a statement to The Star, a spokesperson said: "Emergency Services are on scene at College Close, Sheffield, following a serious collision. Surrounding roads are closed and we ask people avoid the area where possible."

College Close forms a T-junction with Scott Road, a busy residential street running between Barnsley Road and Ellesmere Road North.

Witnesses told The Star they saw as many as eight police vehicles heading along Barnsley Road en-route to the incident. They were reportedly joined by a fire engine and ambulance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force would share more information about the incident with The Star once it becomes available.

