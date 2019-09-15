'Security incident' causing disruption at Rotherham bus station
A security incident at Rotherham bus station is causing disruption to services this afternoon.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 13:44 pm
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at about 1pm that ‘due to a security incident at Rotherham Interchange, all affected services are currently terminating and commencing service at St Anns Roundabout adjacent to Rotherham Leisure Complex.’
The bus company later explained that the bus station has since been reopened.
The firm did not state what the security incident was.
We have asked Stagecoach Yorkshire for comment.