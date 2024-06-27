Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train passengers can travel from Sheffield to London for just £16, thanks to a new cut-price deal - but there’s a catch.

The new Secret Fare promotion launched by East Midlands Railway (EMR), in conjunction with Seatfrog, enables customers to save up to 50 per cent on tickets.

That means you can travel from Sheffield to Liverpool from just £4, or Sheffield to London St Pancras from £16.

You can get the train from Sheffield to Liverpool from £4 and to London from £16 using EMR's new Secret Fare tickets, but you'll have to be flexible about what time you travel | Various

The only catch is that while you know what day you’ll be travelling on, you won’t know exactly what time your train is when you book the tickets.

EMR says the new fares have been launched to help passengers with flexible schedules travel for less.

How to book Secret Fare train tickets

Customers can book their Secret Fare ticket from when reservations open, usually around three months in advance, up to two days before they want to travel.

They can book using Seatfrog’s app or via the Secret Fare website.

You are asked to enter your chosen journey and date of travel, and to pick a time window, which can be morning, afternoon or evening.

Seatfrog will then email you the discounted ticket with the booked time 24 hours before the train departs.

Does it work?

When we searched for the coming weekend, we found £16 tickets from Sheffield to London St Pancras were available on the Friday and Saturday, with £18 tickets available on the Sunday.

From Sheffield to Liverpool, the cheapest £4 tickets were available on the Friday morning or evening, with £6 fares in the afternoon. On the Saturday, the cheapest fares were available in the evening, with £6 tickets in the morning and afternoon, and on the Sunday, the afternoon and evening slots were sold out, with £6 tickets available in the morning.

If you book further in advance you’re more likely to be able to find the cheapest tickets for your chosen date of travel.

If you choose the morning time slot, you could be travelling any time between 7am and 11.59am, the afternoon slot is between 12pm and 4.59pm, and the evening slot runs from 5pm to 11pm.

This means it’s not a realistic option if you’re planning a day trip but it could save you a bit of extra spending money if you’re booking a longer stay.