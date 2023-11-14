School Road Kiveton: Police incident reported on busy road near Rotherham
'Police incident' reported as road closed and traffic diverted near Sheffield and Rotherham
Traffic is being diverted after a busy South Yorkshire road was closed due to a police incident this afternoon.
Bus operator Stagecoach has reported the incident, with School Road, Kiveton, closed, just after 12noon.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said in a statement: "Due to a police incident closing School Road at Kiveton, our 21 Service, Rotherham, Harthill, Rotherham will be diverting, along the A57, Todwick to Harthill, in both directions.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment and more information.
The Star will update the report when more information is available