'Police incident' reported as road closed and traffic diverted near Sheffield and Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is being diverted after a busy South Yorkshire road was closed due to a police incident this afternoon.

Bus operator Stagecoach has reported the incident, with School Road, Kiveton, closed, just after 12noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Yorkshire said in a statement: "Due to a police incident closing School Road at Kiveton, our 21 Service, Rotherham, Harthill, Rotherham will be diverting, along the A57, Todwick to Harthill, in both directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment and more information.