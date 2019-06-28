Rush hour rail chaos as signalling fault blocks lines between Sheffield and Doncaster
Commuters are facing rush hour chaos after a signalling fault blocked lines between Sheffield and Doncaster this evening.
Cross Country advised passengers just after 6pm that services running through the stations could be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
The operator said the disruption was due to a fault with the signalling system between the two stations, with disruption expected to continue until 8pm.
Read More
It advised customers that:
- London North Eastern Railway are conveying passengers between York and Doncaster in both directions until further notice
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- Transpennine Express are conveying passengers between Sheffield and Doncaster in both directions until further notice
- Transpennine Express and London North Eastern Railway are conveying passengers between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster in both directions until further notice.
Northern, meanwhile, said the attempted theft of signalling cables between Conisbrough and Doncaster meant fewer trains are able to run on all lines.It said trains between these stations may be delayed or revised, with disruption expected until the end of the day.Passengers are advised they may use tickets on Sheffield Supertram between Rotherham and Sheffield, and Meadowhall and Sheffield in both directions.Replacement buses have been requested between Meadowhall and Doncaster in both directions. Passengers travelling from Doncaster to Sheffield may travel via Wakefield in both directions, with tickets accepted on Cross Country services.
Northern said anyone whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more should keep their ticket, as they would be entitled to compensation.
You can check for updates at journeycheck.com/crosscountry and northernrailway.co.uk/stations.