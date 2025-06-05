Rush hour mayhem as Supertram services in Sheffield and Rotherham disrupted throughout the morning
Just after 7am this morning (June 5), Supertram announced on X that services between Meadowhall and Carbrook, and all tram train services which run through Rotherham and to Parkgate, had been cancelled.
Yellow tram services, which run from Meadowhall to Middlewood, are instead terminating at the IKEA tram stop.
Supertram have said that the cancellations are due to ‘damage to a railway structure’ and it is unclear how long these disruptions will remain.
Northern Rail are expected to accept tram tickets for journeys between Rotherham and Sheffield in the meantime.
A Supertram spokesperson said: “Infrastructure issues are affecting parts of the network in the Tinsley area.
“Yellow services terminating at Carbrook from Middlewood, tram train remains suspended.
“Teams are on-site and working to restore normal service. Thanks for bearing with us.”
