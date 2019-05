Motorists face rush-hour delays heading out of Sheffield city centre this afternoon after a car flipped on its roof.

South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash on Derek Dooley Way at around 5.30pm.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Dan Windham / The Star

READ MORE: No Supertram services for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Queens Park Rangers

An ambulance has also been called to the scene but it is not believed that anyone has any serious injuries.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays.