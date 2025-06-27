Rush hour delays after two collision on M1 this afternoon - with exit ramp near Barnsley still closed
Queues remain between Junctions 34 - leading to Meadowhall - and 35, near Chapeltown after an earlier crash.
The collision caused two lanes to be closed as emergency services responded, however these have since been reopened.
Traffic is beginning to ease, but AA are reporting around 20 minute delays due to the incident.
Meanwhile, further north the northbound Junction 37 exit, leading into Dodworth and Barnsley, has been closed due to a collision.
It is unclear how long the closure will remain in place, but traffic is said to be coping well.
