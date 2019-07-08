Rush hour collision closes all lanes of A1(M) near Doncaster

A rush hour collision has closed the A1(M) northbound near Doncaster this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 16:27
The A1(M) is closed northbound near Doncaster.

All lanes are currently blocked at junction 35 near Wadworth, according to Highways England.

A spokesman tweeted: “All lanes are currently blocked due to a collision.

“TrafficOfficers and other emergency services are on scene and dealing.

“We will update you shortly.”

Junction 35 is where the A1(M) interesects with junction 2 of the M18.