Rush hour collision closes all lanes of A1(M) near Doncaster
A rush hour collision has closed the A1(M) northbound near Doncaster this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 16:27
All lanes are currently blocked at junction 35 near Wadworth, according to Highways England.
A spokesman tweeted: “All lanes are currently blocked due to a collision.
“TrafficOfficers and other emergency services are on scene and dealing.
“We will update you shortly.”
Junction 35 is where the A1(M) interesects with junction 2 of the M18.