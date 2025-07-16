Delays are expected following a collision on the M1 earlier today.

All lanes were closed on the M1 today (July 16) following a collision.

The incident was first reported at around 11am, near Junction 33 in the Brinsworth area of Rotherham.

Traffic delays are expected following a crash on the M1. | Google

Queues were building with delays of around 40 minutes predicted at the time.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed for around an hour between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call just before midday on Wednesday (16 July) to report a collision on the M1 between junctions 32 and 33.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital, one to Rotherham Hospital and one to Northern General Hospital.”