A Rotherham MP is urging people to support plans for a mainline railway station in the town to “show government decision-makers our community is behind it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Champion said the proposed Rotherham Gateway, at Forge Way near Parkgate shopping centre, could create 1,000 high-value jobs and “unlock opportunity and investment for the borough.”

How Rotherham mainline station could look. | RMBC

The proposed station would reconnect Rotherham to the mainline, which runs through the centre of the town, for the first time since Rotherham Masborough station closed in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Champion said: “This is about unlocking opportunity and investment for Rotherham - because we deserve it. But to make it happen, we need to show government decision-makers that our community is behind it.”

Critical: Sarah Champion MP

She urged people to add their name to the pledge page to “help us bring this vital infrastructure to life.” You can sign here: www.rotherhamgateway.co.uk

The full scheme is expected to cost up to £167m.

Rotherham Council hopes it will be open by 2030.

In June, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority approved £11m for Rotherham Council to spend on detailed design work, land assembly and preparation for procurement.

Returning mainline rail services to Rotherham is the “single biggest thing we can do to lift the prospects” of the town’s economy, council leader Chris Read has said.