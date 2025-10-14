Rotherham trains: MP weighs in to campaign for 'vital' mainline railway station in town
Sarah Champion said the proposed Rotherham Gateway, at Forge Way near Parkgate shopping centre, could create 1,000 high-value jobs and “unlock opportunity and investment for the borough.”
The proposed station would reconnect Rotherham to the mainline, which runs through the centre of the town, for the first time since Rotherham Masborough station closed in the 1980s.
Ms Champion said: “This is about unlocking opportunity and investment for Rotherham - because we deserve it. But to make it happen, we need to show government decision-makers that our community is behind it.”
She urged people to add their name to the pledge page to “help us bring this vital infrastructure to life.” You can sign here: www.rotherhamgateway.co.uk
Rotherham Council hopes it will be open by 2030.
In June, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority approved £11m for Rotherham Council to spend on detailed design work, land assembly and preparation for procurement.
Returning mainline rail services to Rotherham is the “single biggest thing we can do to lift the prospects” of the town’s economy, council leader Chris Read has said.