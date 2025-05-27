Rotherham traffic: Major road into Parkgate closed as police respond to incident
Officers are on the scene following reports of a road traffic collision on Mangham Road, just outside the Asda supermarket near Parkgate roundabout.
The road is sealed off while police work within the cordon.
Little information is currently available about the situation or how long emergency services are expected to be present.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Further information as it comes.
