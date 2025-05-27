A major road in Rotherham has been closed this evening as police respond to an incident.

Officers are on the scene following reports of a road traffic collision on Mangham Road, just outside the Asda supermarket near Parkgate roundabout.

The road is sealed off while police work within the cordon.

Little information is currently available about the situation or how long emergency services are expected to be present.

Emergency services are on the scene in Parkgate. | Submit

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Further information as it comes.

