Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One casualty was taken to hospital

A busy roundabout in Rotherham was closed this afternoon, Monday, June 10, following a two-car collision.

South Yorkshire Police said it was made aware of a road traffic collision by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 12noon today. The incident occurred on Worrygoose Roundabout in Whiston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Worrygoose Roundabout in Rotherham today (June 10)

A spokesperson said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

They added: “Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service attended and are currently at the scene.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended from Maltby and Rotherham stations after a call at 12.24pm. They left the scene at 1:23pm.

A spokesperson said: “One casualty was trapped, firefighters extricated the casualty and they went to hospital by ambulance.”