Rotherham crash: Emergency services in attendance at two-car collision on Worrygoose Roundabout

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 14:46 BST
One casualty was taken to hospital

A busy roundabout in Rotherham was closed this afternoon, Monday, June 10, following a two-car collision.

South Yorkshire Police said it was made aware of a road traffic collision by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 12noon today. The incident occurred on Worrygoose Roundabout in Whiston.

Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Worrygoose Roundabout in Rotherham today (June 10)Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Worrygoose Roundabout in Rotherham today (June 10)
A spokesperson said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

They added: “Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service attended and are currently at the scene.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended from Maltby and Rotherham stations after a call at 12.24pm. They left the scene at 1:23pm.

A spokesperson said: “One casualty was trapped, firefighters extricated the casualty and they went to hospital by ambulance.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for further details. More information to come.

