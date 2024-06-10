Rotherham crash: Emergency services in attendance at two-car collision on Worrygoose Roundabout
and live on Freeview channel 276
A busy roundabout in Rotherham was closed this afternoon, Monday, June 10, following a two-car collision.
South Yorkshire Police said it was made aware of a road traffic collision by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 12noon today. The incident occurred on Worrygoose Roundabout in Whiston.
A spokesperson said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.
They added: “Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service attended and are currently at the scene.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended from Maltby and Rotherham stations after a call at 12.24pm. They left the scene at 1:23pm.
A spokesperson said: “One casualty was trapped, firefighters extricated the casualty and they went to hospital by ambulance.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for further details. More information to come.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.