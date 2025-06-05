Close to 300 new parking spaces have been created in Parkgate as Supertram bosses enhance access to the tram train facilities.

The new 289 -space free-to-use park and ride has opened next to Parkgate Shopping Park and includes 14 EV chargers, cycle racks, disabled access spaces, and parking for solo motorcycles, as part of a scheme to help improve walking, cycling and transport connections across South Yorkshire.

The 12.9m project has been led by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and comes through the UK Government’s £166 million Transforming Cities Fund settlement for South Yorkshire.

It follows the completion of a new link road last year as part of the same project, to make it easier for people to reach the shopping park and reduce traffic congestion on the A633 and A6123.

It’s the latest in a series of transport investments in Rotherham, which includes the new electric buses introduced on service 22x funded through SYMCA’s Zero Emission Bus bid.

Parkgate bosses and local officials at the opening of the new 298-space park and ride development in Rotherham. | SYMCA

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire deserves nothing less than a world-class public transport network so our communities can access the jobs and opportunities they deserve; and that we can all stay near and go far.

“We’re investing serious money into South Yorkshire’s tram system, through projects like the new Rotherham Parkgate Park and Ride. We’ve put £12.9m into this project, alongside over £100m going into the renewal and development of our Supertram network to build a bigger and more connected system that puts people first.

“We won’t get there in one big step, it’s about steady and consistent progress so that we have a network that drives growth and opportunity for the whole of our region.”

This new Parkgate project - which was organised with Rotherham Council, Parkgate development site owners Stadium and contractor Tilbury Douglas - is one of several infrastructure projects planned for the coming years including the in-progress tram train station at Magna, Rotherham, improvements to Thorne North and Conisbrough rail stations, an extension to the car park at Meadowhall Interchange and improvements to the A61 Old Mill Lane in Barnsley.

Mark Kanaris, senior operations manager for Parkgate Shopping Park, added: “As one of the UK’s largest shopping parks, Parkgate attracts visitors from across South Yorkshire and beyond.

“Being a major employer in Rotherham, we share SYMCA’s ambition to improve journey times, ease congestion and make Parkgate even more accessible for everyone and we’re proud to have supported them in delivering this important infrastructure project.

“This investment will have a daily impact, benefitting the hundreds of people who work here and the thousands of visitors who enjoy our big name stores and restaurants each week. We’d like to congratulate everyone who has been involved in making this such a success.”