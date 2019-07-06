Roadworks planned for South Yorkshire motorways next week
A number of roadworks are planned for motorways in South Yorkshire next week.
Highways England confirmed the below roadworks are set to take place in South Yorkshire between Monday, July 8 and Sunday, July 14.
“All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible,” said a spokesman for Highways England.
Here is every roadwork planned for the region’s motorways.
- M1 junction 35a Stocksbridge
The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday, July 8 for carriageway improvements.
The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.
- M1 junction 31 Aston
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The southbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Friday, July 12 for general cleaning and maintenance.
The closure runs from 8pm to 6am, with clearly signed diversion routes in place.
- A1(M) junction 36 Warmsworth
The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday, July 8 for carriageway improvements.
This runs from 9pm to 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversions.
Highways England is the government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.
Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available via its website here.