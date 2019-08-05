Road reopens following two car crash in Sheffield
A road has reopened following a two car crash in Sheffield this morning.
The crash between a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec and a green Citreon C3 occurred on Fife Street, Wincobank, at around 8:30am this morning.
Police said the two cars also crashed into a lamppost however nobody was injured during the incident.
First South Yorkshire initially said Barrow Road, in Wincobank, was blocked due to the incident.
Barrow Road, Tyler Street and Fife Street were all blocked following the crash.
The 36 bus service was diverted via Blackburn Road / Meadowhall Road / Meadowhall Interchange / Meadowhall Road / Jenkin Road in both directions, and the number 3 service via the 3a route in both directions, while emergency services attended the scene.