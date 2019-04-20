A road has reopened after a ‘serious’ crash in Rotherham, which left it closed for around eight hours.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Broad Street in Parkgate yesterday evening at 10.30pm.

Broad Street in Parkgate, Rotherham (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Fire tears through South Yorkshire florists and dance studio

Stagecoach this morning said Broad Street and Rawmarsh Hill remained closed to traffic, up to Parkgate Roundabout, following what it described as a ‘serious’ collision.

The bus operator later tweeted at around 7am to say the road had just reopened.

READ MORE: Arsonists start spate of grass fires in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were called to the collision at 10.30pm but has yet to release further details.

More to follow.

READ MORE: Police step up patrols after shooting in Sheffield