Road closed in Rotherham with drivers advised to avoid the area
Emergency services are at the scene of a road collision in Maltby.
A road closure has been put in place on Lilly Hall Road at the junction with Dale Hill Road.
One person at the scene described it as a ‘serious accident’, claiming a car struck a house.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while crews carry out their work.
Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take alternative routes.
South Yorkshire Police have thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.
